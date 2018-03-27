Ruff Love Rescue is hosting a casino night on Saturday, May 12 from 7 – 11 p.m. at Triad Poker Academy to help raise funds for the animal rescue.
Ruff Love Rescue is a non-profit, no-kill dog rescue and foster care organization dedicated to the care of abused, neglected and abandoned dogs.
March 27, 2018
Ruff Love Rescue Casino Night
