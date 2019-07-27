Roundabout ribbon cutting

After a ribbon cutting of the roundabout at the entrance of Village Center at Welden Village, Old Salem Road opened up to traffic again on Thursday, August 22.

The section of Old Salem Road that was closed was between Teague Lane and Highway 66 South, where the NC Department of Transportation worked quickly from the beginning of the month to install a single lane roundabout. For more, see the Tuesday, July 27, 2019 edition.