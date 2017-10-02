Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center President Chad Setliff, along with Dr. Chan Badger, spoke at a recent Rotary Club of Kernersville breakfast, highlighting how the Novant Health system and local hospital serve the community and its citizens.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, September 30 & October 1, 2017 edition.
Rotary speaker
Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center President Chad Setliff, along with Dr. Chan Badger, spoke at a recent Rotary Club of Kernersville breakfast, highlighting how the Novant Health system and local hospital serve the community and its citizens.
Previous post: KCK golf tournament
Next post: Kids First