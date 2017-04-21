Roper

Kernersville – Paul Buster Roper, Sr., 78, went home to be with our Lord, Thursday, April 20, 2017 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Paul was born on July 5, 1938 in Swain County to Harley John and Ellen Mae Pasmore Roper. Paul was a member of The Church of God of Prophecy of High Point and retired from Roadway Trucking after 33 years of service. He was a natural jokester, loved fishing and repairing lawn mowers. In his retirement, Paul took up cooking and loved feeding his family.

In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Vera Buck Roper; one great grandson, Timothy Shane Malone; and four brothers.

Surviving are three daughters, Lois Ann Shields (Kenneth), Ellen Mae Tolbert (Michael), and Hope Lynn Tinnes (Gary); two sons, Paul Roper, Jr. (Janice), and Donald Roper (Sherry); 13 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; one brother, Kenneth Roper; a special sister-in-law, Betty Jo Roper; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday April 23, 2017 at Hayworth Miller Kernersville Chapel with Rev. Ben Duncan officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 2:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. There will be a private family burial at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory on Tuesday, April 25, 2017.

The family extends a special thank you to Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home for their caring staff.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.

