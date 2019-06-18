The meeting room for the City-County Planning Board now bears the name of Arnold King, the board’s former chair.
A dedication ceremony was held on June 13 for the Arnold G. King Public Meeting Room in the Stuart Municipal Building. The renaming was approved by the Winston-Salem City Council to honor King’s long service.
For more, see the Tuesday, June 18, 2019 edition.
Room naming
The meeting room for the City-County Planning Board now bears the name of Arnold King, the board’s former chair.
Previous post: SRO contracts
Next post: Man sentenced to 22 months