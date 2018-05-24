th surprised and honored when he learned that he had been named City View Fire Department’s Rookie of the Year.
Although he was named Rookie of the Year, Vogler isn’t new to fire and rescue. He grew up in Walkertown and attended East Forsyth High School, where he graduated in 2008. For more, see the Thursday, May 24, 2018 edition.
Rookie of the Year
