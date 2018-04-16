Well on her way toward officially starting her career as a firefighter, Support Personnel Ashtyn Miller, a junior at Walkertown High School, was named Rookie of the Year at the Walkertown Fire Department.
For more, see the Thursday, April 12, 2018 edition.
Rookie of the Year
