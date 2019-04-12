During Piney Grove Fire Rescue Department’s 2018 Awards Banquet, Firefighter Hunter Blevins was named as the department’s Rookie Firefighter of the Year. He also received the 2018 Presidents Award for Exceptional Performance and Dedication and a Lifesaving Award.
Rookie Firefighter of the Year
