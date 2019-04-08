Rohl-Roemer

Alison Kay Rohl-Roemer 49 passed away Tuesday, 2nd April 2019 after a long battle with cancer.

Alison was born in Pontiac, Michigan and spent most of her life in Florida. Graduating from the University of Florida with a B.S. in Recreation. Alison and her immediate family moved to Kernersville in July of 2018, enjoying her short time here.

Alison was devoted Mother to her three sons, Orion Henry, Griffin Wallace and Duncan Grayson Rohl. She was the beloved daughter of F. Curtis and Pauline J.Roemer, sister of James Bradley, Janice L. Roemer-Burtch, brother-in-law Mark Burtch and Family. She is survived by her Aunt Mary Alice, Uncle Bob, Uncle Glenn, Aunt Mary and family of Florida. Many Uncles, Aunts and Cousins of Michigan.

Many Thanks to family, friends, neighbors and schools for there kindness and support.

“In my beginning is my end….In my end is my beginning” T.S. Eliot

Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family.