Roger Stockton passes

Kernersville lost one of its finest citizens and a great U.S. Marine when Roger Stockton passed away on Saturday, August 10. In recent years, Stockton, who served in the U.S. Marines from 1956 to 1959, spent much of his time greatly contributing to the Carolina Field of Honor at Triad Park in Kernersville. For more, see the Tuesday, August 13, 2019 edition.