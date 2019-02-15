Robins

Janis “Zig” Robins, 88, passed away peacefully February 13, 2019, at Arbor Acres with family by his side. He left resting in the arms of the Lord and the love of family and friends. Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held 3:00 PM Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Fountain of Life Lutheran Church in Kernersville.

Zig was born September 19, 1930, in Daugavpils, Latvia to the late Augusts Robins and Anna Savitgis Robins. Zig had a full and rich life. His family fled from the 1944 Russian invasion and settled in a displaced persons camp in Fischbach, Germany. In 1949, they relocated to Grand Rapids, Michigan. He graduated from Godwin High School in 1951 and continued his education at the University of Michigan. He was drafted in 1954 to the United States Army before he could complete his education. After two years of active service, he moved to Baltimore, Maryland to attend the Maryland Institute College of Art and graduated in 1959. He worked as an Architect for several firms. Zig met his wife, Joan Baggan, in 1957 and they married in 1962. In 1968, they welcomed their son, Greg, and in 1970 their daughter, Karen.

The family moved to Kernersville in 1981, and Zig joined his brother Andy’s business, Kitchen Pak\Corilam. He retired in 1996.

Zig had many interests which included cooking, gardening, designing and building, playing bridge, and racquetball. One of Zig’s greatest loves was his family, especially his Grandies.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Val Stronks; brother, Paul Robins; and nephew, Walter Schuman.

Survivors include, loving wife of 56 years, Joan Robins; daughter, Karen Robins; son, Greg Robins and Michelle; granddaughters, Hannah Robins and Lily Robins; sister, Ida Weir; brother, Andy Robins and Becky; brother-in-law, Jeff Baggan and Bonnie; and many cherished family and friends.

The family will visit with friends following the service in the church fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fountain of Life Lutheran Church, 323 Hopkins Road, Kernersville, NC 27284 and/or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.

Friends and family may sign, and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com

The family would like to thank the many doctors and caregivers that helped take care of Zig over the years, and a special thank you to the staff at Arbor Acres.