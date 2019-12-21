Robertson

Charles Stanton “Stan” Robertson, 73, of Kernersville, NC passed away peacefully at his home Saturday December 21, 2019.

Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held 2:00PM Friday December 27, 2019 at Kernersville Wesleyan Church with Rev. Don Martin, Rev. Phil Hulen, and Rev. Leon Thompson officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory.

A native of Forsyth County, NC, Stan was the husband of 52 years to Mary Ruth Bowman Robertson and the son of the late, Clinton Eller Robertson and Margaret Kimel Robertson. Stan was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in Vietnam as a Medical Supply Specialist with the 312 E Vac Unit. He worked for Pilot Freight Carriers and later retired from Roadway Trucking. After his retirement he worked for the Forsyth County Sheriff Department. Stan was a faithful member of Kernersville Wesleyan Church.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Ruth of the home; daughters, Tanya Robertson Rintoul and husband, Jeff of Wilmington, NC, Rachelle Robertson Whitaker of Kernersville, and Shannon Walker of Surfside Beach, SC; grandchildren, C. J. Gentry and Kristina, Kasey Pirie and husband, Jon, Boe Whitaker, and Dylan Whitaker; great granddaughter, Willow Grace “Willie” Pirie; sisters, Wilma Coley, and Frances Dillon; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will greet friends from 6:00PM to 8:00PM Thursday December 26, 2019 Kernersville Wesleyan Church.

Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com

Memorial contributions may be made to the Oasis Group at Kernersville Wesleyan Church.