Robbery at gunpoint

A robbery committed at gunpoint on Saturday afternoon should be a cautionary tale of warning to anyone attempting to sell an item using the internet and cellphone apps. That’s because Kernersville police were called to South Main Street after someone was robbed at gunpoint during a sales exchange.

According to officials with the Kernersville Police Department, the robbery is alleged to have occurred in the Walmart parking lot around 2:30 p.m. on January 12, with the victim telling police an engagement ring was stolen. For more, see the Thursday, January 17, 2019 edition.