Robbery

The Kernersville Police Department is looking for three suspects who allegedly robbed a sweepstakes business on North Main Street on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

According to police, three males entered the Duck Stop Sweepstakes, located at 627 N. Main St., at approximately 9 a.m., brandished a handgun and demanded money. The offenders left with an undisclosed amount of money from both the business and victims inside the business during the time of the robbery. For more, see the Thursday, January 9, 2020 edition.