Road rage incident

On February 6 at 2:30 p.m., officers with the Kernersville Police Department responded to a shots fired call in the area of West Bodenhamer Street and Nelson Street. A description of the suspect vehicle was obtained and located shortly thereafter by Officers in the 200 block of West Mountain Street. Officers conducted a traffic stop on a Black Ford Crown Victoria which resulted in three suspects being detained without incident.

At the conclusion of the investigation, it was determined that no shots were actually fired and the noise heard was a tire blown after being slashed with a sharp object during the road rage incident. Due to the nature of the original call, Kernersville Elementary School was placed on lock down for a short period as a precautionary measure.

No persons were injured during the course of this incident and the students at the school were never in any danger.

Barron Scott Thomas, 28, of Winston-Salem, was charged with Injury to Personal Property. For more, see the Thursday, February 7, 2019 edition.