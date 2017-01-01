Road closure

The section of road closed on Old Salem Road between Teague Lane and Highway 66 is currently closed as the NC Department of Transportation is working to install a single lane roundabout.

Milt Rhodes, principal planner with Welden Village, explained that the roundabout, which is required by the NCDOT, is located at the primary entrance to the Village Center at Welden Village, where the plan calls for nearly 1,900 dwellings that include apartments and townhouses, as well as detached houses.