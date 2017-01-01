Road closure

A private developer has closed a section of Old Salem Road between Teague Lane and N.C. 66 to build a roundabout.

Roundabouts are intended to improve safety by reducing crashes at intersections. They also can reduce congestion and backups that take place at more typical intersections with stop signs and traffic signals as drivers typically can get through the roundabout quicker than waiting for a traffic signal to change or to taking turns at stop signs.

The closure is scheduled to be in place until Aug. 26. A detour will send drivers along N.C. 66, Ogden School Road and Teague Lane to return to Old Salem Road.