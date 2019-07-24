Rizzo

Joseph Rizzo, 79, of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on July 24, 2019. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Nonnie Rizzo. Survived by his daughter and son-in-law Jodi and Dan Lindner of Kernersville. Joe is also survived by his three grandsons Adam, Luke, and Benn Lindner, a sister Carol (John) Hopkins, of Pittsburgh, PA and a brother Ron (Lynda) Rizzo, of Palm Coast, FL. The funeral will be August 2nd in Pittsburgh, PA.

The family will be having a celebration of his life at Gypsy Road Brewing Company at 1105 E. Mountain St., Kernersville, NC on July 27, 2019 from 6 to 9 PM.

In lieu of flowers, please bring dog food and/or treats which will be donated to Project No Kill Canine Rescue- as Joe loved nothing more than supporting pups in need.