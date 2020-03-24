As you drive down Linville Road in Oak Ridge, you will spot a colorful blanket of recently bloomed tulips ready to be viewed, smelled and picked at River Ridge Farm.
Daniel Nelson explained that this is their first year for the tulips after they hand planted each bulb during the first week of November 2019. For more, see the Tuesday, March 24, 2020 edition.
River Ridge Tulip Farm
As you drive down Linville Road in Oak Ridge, you will spot a colorful blanket of recently bloomed tulips ready to be viewed, smelled and picked at River Ridge Farm.
Previous post: Town Hall closed
Next post: Celebrating a firefighter