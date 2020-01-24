Rike

Kernersville – Mrs. Helen Contos Rike passed away January 24, 2020 at the age of 101. She was born May 8, 1918, adored daughter of Ethel and Nicholas Contos. She grew up in Winston-Salem during the depression. Graduating a year early from Reynolds High, she began work in a law firm.

Helen and husband William Rike, Jr. raised their three children in Winston-Salem and Kernersville. Helen was a devoted member of Green Street United Methodist Church, joining in 1941. She was a dedicated volunteer, working in the nursery and helping start the Clothes Closet where she worked every Tuesday well into her 90’s. Helen worked for the pastoral hotline Contact Winston-Salem for 22 years. She was a kind and caring person who loved unconditionally, always ready to give a helping hand. Helen was a faithful friend to young and old! Helen enjoyed following Wake Forest and Carolina sports, and taking trips to the family lake house and to the beach. She loved listening to music of her era and her kids eras. She was an avid reader with “the love of the printed word.”

In addition to her parents, Helen was predeceased by sisters Zoe Cooper and Kathryn Fields and brother John Contos. Surviving are her daughter, Judy (Carroll) Jones of Atlanta, sons William “Bill” Rike, III of Kernersville and Tom (Karen) Rike of Winston-Salem. “Nana” adored her eight grandchildren: Carroll (Kendall) Jones III, Brent (Suzanne) Jones, Zach (Kelly) Rike, Emily (Russell) Canard, Ryan Rike, Will (Kristin) Rike, Kate Rike, and Chris (Abby) Rike, as well as her 17 great grandchildren, and her sister Nicki Lane, a brother in law, Bob (Kay) Rike, as well as nieces and nephews, many special friends including Curtis Campbell, and Sharon McGinty. A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Green Street Church. Burial will follow in Forsyth Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the church from 12:00 – 1:30 PM. Memorials may be made to Green Street United Methodist Church, 639 S. Green St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101 or to a charity of choice. The family would like to express a special thank you to Gwen Milledge. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.