Suzanne “Suzie” Wright Riga, 88, passed away peacefully November 30, 2019.

Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held Saturday December 14, 2019 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Dr. Tom Mabry officiating. The family will visit with friends immediately following the service at the funeral home. An “Irish Wake” will be held at Breathe Lounge, 221 N. Main Street in Kernersville, N.C. from 5:00PM until 7:00PM Friday evening December 13, 2019.

A native of Orange County, California, Suzie was the daughter of the late Geraldine Lorraine Shanks and Samuel Pascal Wright.

In addition to her parents, she also was preceded in death by her son, Kelly Louis Riga, and grandson, Tracy Brian Justice. She attended Oklahoma Women’s College and the University of Oklahoma where she was Alpha Chi Omega. After raising her family, she would have a forty-two year career with Green’s Beverages in South Carolina. “Suzie had a grand life doing everything she ever wanted to do.”

Survivors include her daughters, Geri Lynn Wright and John, and Jennifer Riga Manuel and Van all of Kernersville, and Cynthia Montello and Howard of Jacksonville, Florida; son, Mike Riga and Monica of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; grandchildren, Stephanie Justice, David Montello and Jordan, Jeff Montello, Michael Riga, Mikala Riga, Chris Manuel and Ashley, and Amy Brown; great-grandchildren, Alaysha Justice, Cooper Groce, Abigail Manuel, and Turner Manuel; and numerous extended family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Friends of the Kernersville Library, 248 Harmon Lane, Kernersville, NC 27284