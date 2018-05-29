Three days of carnival rides, music, games, Run the Ridge Glow 1.5-mile run/walk and three-legged races, as well as other festivities, will take place during the 2018 RidgeFest in Oak Ridge Thursday, May 31 through Saturday, June 2 at Oak Ridge Town Park.
For more, see the Tuesday, May 29, 2018 edition.
RidgeFest
