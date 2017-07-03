To raise money to help send local individuals battling with cancer and their families on a dream vacation, Memory Bound Foundation is hosting their annual Ride for a Cause on August 5, starting at Smokin’ Harley-Davidson.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, July 1 & 2, 2017 edition.
Ride for a Cause
To raise money to help send local individuals battling with cancer and their families on a dream vacation, Memory Bound Foundation is hosting their annual Ride for a Cause on August 5, starting at Smokin’ Harley-Davidson.
Previous post: Auto break-ins
Next post: Local blueberry farms