Kernersville – Levi “L.J.” Richardson, Jr., 88, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 11, 2017- absent from the body but present with the Lord. L.J. was born on March 17, 1929 in Galax, Virginia to the late Levi Richardson, Sr. and Dora Rutherford Richardson. L.J. was a Veteran of the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict and has been a member of Kernersville Moravian Church since 1957, where he was a lifetime Usher. He was a Tool & Dye Machinist at Western Electric/ AT&T, retiring after 39 years of service. L.J. was an avid golfer and enjoyed mastering Sudoku puzzles. He shared his love of square dancing with his wife and danced with Raybuck Round & Square Club. L.J. enjoyed traveling and had visited 49 states and 17 foreign countries. L.J. loved his family and spending time with them, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife of 67 years, Hilda Robbins Richardson; one son, Michael Richardson (Susan) of Charlotte; two grandchildren, Ian Richardson (Katie) of Durham and Kristyn Richardson of Raleigh; a cousin, Steve Richardson of Winston-Salem; many special nieces, nephews, and friends, including a very close friend, Tommye.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 14, 2017 in the old Chapel at Kernersville Moravian Church with Rev. John G. Rights officiating. Burial will follow in the Church Graveyard. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the chapel.

Memorials may be made to Kernersville Moravian Church, 504 S. Main St, Kernersville, NC 27284 or Kate B. Reynolds Hospice & Palliative Care Center, 101 Hospice Ln, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.

