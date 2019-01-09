Rice

Walkertown – Dan Horton Rice, 56, loving husband and father passed away at his residence on Monday, January 7, 2019.

A native of Erie, PA, Dan was the husband of Kimberly W. Larimore-Rice and the son of Horton McDowell Rice and Dorothy Myers. He enjoyed woodworking, the outdoors, deer hunting and string music. He was a multi-talented person, who was always working on and creating projects. Dan was a member of Triad Baptist Church in Kernersville, NC. Before his health failed, he volunteered his time and talents to an outreach ministry of Triad Baptist Church, called “Nehemiah Few.”

He was preceded in death by his father and a son, Joshua McDowell Rice. In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his stepfather, Robert Myers, and by his children, Benjamin and Elizabeth Rice, his stepchildren, Brandy Fleeman (Brock), Brook Smith (Chris); a bother, David Rice (Darci); and ten grandchildren: Abby, Scott, Danny, Cassie, Caden, Nicholas, Carson, Kayelee, Wyatt, and Riley.

A memorial service will be held at Triad Baptist Church, 1175 S. Main Street, Kernersville, NC, on Monday, January 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Triad Baptist Church in Kernersville or Calvary Baptist Church in King, NC.