Rhoades

Kernersville – Dewitt Eugene Rhoades was born on July 10, 1929 to Cordia Alice and Oscar Cicero Rhoades in Radical, Wilkes County, North Carolina, and passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family in Kernersville, North Carolina on May 8, 2017. He attended High Point University and served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War as a Fire-Control Officer and Senior Airman on the B-29 Bomber “No Sweat” in the 93rd Squadron, 19th Bomb Group, 2nd Air Force. He flew 26 combat missions over North Korea for which he received the U.S. Air Force Air Medal, the Korean War Medal, and the United Nations Service Medal among others.

Dewitt was a long-time executive and national leader in the office products and furniture industry founding FACTS Business Equipment in 1963 in Winston-Salem with partners Hobart Martin and Burt Townsend, and DERA, Inc, which he operated until his retirement. In 1981, President Ronald Reagan appointed Dewitt to the United States Small Business Administration National Advisory Council where he later served on its Executive Committee. He was a former Lt. Governor of the National Office Products Association and President of the Carolina Office Products Association. Dewitt was very active in the Winston-Salem Jaycees and received its Key Man Award.

Throughout his life, Dewitt served his country, state and community in numerous civic endeavors. In 2015, Dewitt was awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine for his lifetime service to the state and community. He was a longtime advocate on behalf of the North Carolina Community College System and Forsyth Technical Community College. Appointed to the Forsyth Tech Board of Trustees by Governor James Holshouser in 1976, Dewitt served on the board 38 years and became the longest serving Trustee in the school’s history upon his retirement in 2014. During his Board tenure, Dewitt served as Chairman and Vice-Chairman, and he also served as the Secretary-Treasurer, Vice-President and President of the N.C. Association of Community College Trustees. In recognition of his long-time service to Forsyth Tech and the Community College system, the Dewitt Rhoades Conference Center in the Oak Grove Center at Forsyth Tech was dedicated in 2015.

From his early childhood helping his Grandfather and Father in Wilkes County, Dewitt was a loyal participant in our government and electoral process. He was a Presidential Elector for the State of North Carolina in the United States Electoral College in 2000 and 2004, served on the Executive Committee of the North Carolina Republican Party, was Chairman of the Nominating Committees for both the 5th District NC Republican Party and Forsyth County Republican Party, and was a Commissioner on the Forsyth County Water Commission. He was presented the Life-time Achievement Award by the Forsyth County Republican Party and Outstanding Service Recognition by the 5th District Republican Party Committee.

Over six decades Dewitt was an active member at Kernersville First Baptist Church where he served in numerous capacities from Deacon and Chairman of the Nominating Committee to RA Basketball Coach and the Chancel Choir. He also served the Pilot Mountain Baptist Association as Finance Committee Chairman. Dewitt was a Freemason and member of the Kernersville Ma-sonic Lodge 669, Winston-Salem Scottish Rite, and the Oasis Shriners. He volunteered with the Boy Scouts of America as a Scoutmaster for Troop 779 at Sedge Garden United Methodist Church, and as a District Director and Board Member of Old Hickory Council. He was a member of the Order of the Arrow, the National Honor Society of the Boy Scouts of America.

In addition to his parents, Dewitt is preceded in death by his brother Dean Rhoades, sister Vera Rhoades Hayes and husband Chall, sister Veva Marie, and brothers-in-law Grady Kirkman and James Roberson. He is survived by his loving spouse of 66 years Mary Naylor Rhoades; daughter Lynn Rhoades; son Greg and daughter-in-law Kyo, granddaughter Cordia, grandson Tucker, wife Mara and great-grandson Griffin; son Neal and daughter-in-law Lynanne, and grandsons Jackson and Will; brother Vade G. Rhoades, M.D., and wife Sarah; sisters-in law Dorothy Rhoades, Ann Kirkman and Jane Roberson; nephews David Rhoades and wife Mary Beth, Mark Rhoades and wife Lisa, David Roberson and wife Patti, Steve Kirkman and wife Anne; nieces Saundra Hayes Van Strien, Karen Hayes Rotterman and husband Marc, Julie Kirkman Jones, and Emily Roberson Crossingham and husband Jim; and a host of grand nieces and nephews, cousins and extended family.

A celebration of Dewitt's life will be held Monday, May 15, 2017, 12:00 Noon, at Kernersville First Baptist Church. The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Kernersville First Baptist Church Building and Grounds Fund, 401 Oakhurst Street, Kernersville, NC 27284, or to the Foundation of Forsyth Tech, 2100 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103-5197.