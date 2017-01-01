Rezoning denied

The Kernersville Board of Aldermen voted 5-0 to deny a rezoning request on Thursday afternoon that proposed construction of 117 single-family homes on a 39-acre site along Shields Road, siding with the many concerns of citizens in allowing the project to move forward.

Before the vote, Alderman Chris Thompson thanked the staff for the work they had done on the request, the developer for the interest in Kernersville and the citizens for expressing their concerns. He also said he liked the plan but would have rather seen two entrances to the development from Shields Road rather than a connection to the Field Crest neighborhood.

