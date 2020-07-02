Rezoning case

The Kernersville Board of Aldermen is set to make a decision this afternoon, Thursday, July 2, on whether or not to approve a new subdivision on Shields Road after a lengthy public hearing on Tuesday night.

Meeting remotely online, with the Town Hall courtroom open for citizens who wished to speak, the aldermen heard arguments for and against zoning case K-781, which proposes rezoning a 39-acre site along Shields Road near the Union Cross Road intersection. For more, see the Thursday, July 2, 2020 edition.