The Kernersville Board of Aldermen is set to make a decision this afternoon, Thursday, July 2, on whether or not to approve a new subdivision on Shields Road after a lengthy public hearing on Tuesday night.
Meeting remotely online, with the Town Hall courtroom open for citizens who wished to speak, the aldermen heard arguments for and against zoning case K-781, which proposes rezoning a 39-acre site along Shields Road near the Union Cross Road intersection. For more, see the Thursday, July 2, 2020 edition.
Rezoning case
