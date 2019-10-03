Kernersville’s five aldermen voted in unison on Tuesday to deny the rezoning petition for The Point at Main Street Market, aptly named for the shopping center it adjoins.
Developers wanted to build a 212-unit apartment complex at the location off Old Winston Road. For more, see the Thursday, October 3, 2019 edition.
Rezoning case denied
Kernersville’s five aldermen voted in unison on Tuesday to deny the rezoning petition for The Point at Main Street Market, aptly named for the shopping center it adjoins.
Previous post: Food Truck Festival
Next post: Charges filed