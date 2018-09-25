Retiring coal plants

Duke Energy Carolinas has provided the North Carolina Utilities Commission with a tentative timeline for retiring the energy company’s remaining seven coal plants in the state, among them the Belews Creek Steam Station on Belews Lake.

According to the “North Carolina Integrated Resource Plan” submitted as part of the company’s 2018 biennial report to the commission on September 5, Duke Energy Carolinas indicates that the retirements will occur over the next 30 years. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, September 22 & 23, 2018 edition.