Restaurants and bars throughout Kernersville began closing their doors to all but take-out or delivery service on Tuesday after North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper issued an executive order closing them to dine-in customers.
For more, see the Thursday, March 19, 2020 edition.
Restaurants/bars close
