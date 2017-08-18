Two more drive-thru restaurants will be coming to Kernersville later this year, including one that recently shut down its local operation. Dairy Queen and Burger King were approved by the Planning Board on Monday night.
For more, see the Thursday, August 17, 2017 edition.
Restaurants approved
Two more drive-thru restaurants will be coming to Kernersville later this year, including one that recently shut down its local operation. Dairy Queen and Burger King were approved by the Planning Board on Monday night.
Previous post: Speaking with Senator Burr
Next post: Andy Johnson Memorial Blood Drive