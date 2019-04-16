Jamill Jones has resigned from his position as assistant men’s basketball coach at Wake Forest University as he faces trial in New York City for fatally punching a man in New York City last summer.
Wake Forest announced Jones’ resignation on Friday, April 12. He had been on leave from the school since August 10, university officials said.
Resignation submitted
Jamill Jones has resigned from his position as assistant men’s basketball coach at Wake Forest University as he faces trial in New York City for fatally punching a man in New York City last summer.
