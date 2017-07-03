The Town of Kernersville’s residential footprint will see two significant changes later this year, following several unanimous votes by the Kernersville Board of Aldermen.
On Tuesday, Board members approved a rezoning request and site plan submitted by Barret Hagen and Tradition Homes to develop a new twin home community on West Mountain Street near Crestland Drive. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, July 1 & 2, 2017 edition.
Residential development
