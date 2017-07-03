Residential development

The Town of Kernersville’s residential footprint will see two significant changes later this year, following several unanimous votes by the Kernersville Board of Aldermen.

On Tuesday, Board members approved a rezoning request and site plan submitted by Barret Hagen and Tradition Homes to develop a new twin home community on West Mountain Street near Crestland Drive. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, July 1 & 2, 2017 edition.