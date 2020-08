Rescue Member of the Year

When Volunteer Firefighter and Paramedic Carter Williams learned that he had been named Rescue Member of the Year for Walkertown Fire Department (WFD), he was surprised.

“I stared working as a professional paramedic and got into the fire service when I started to see how much fire service did before we go on the scene, and I wanted to do that in my hometown.”

