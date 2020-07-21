Reopening protest

Students from East Forsyth and Glenn high schools held a protest outside the WS/FCS Board of Education building on Friday as board members met to decide on a plan to reopen schools next month. The students wanted to voice their opposition to a proposed Plan B’s hybrid model to keep 10th through 12th graders home for remote learning but letting all other grades return to some in-person instruction. For more, see the Tuesday, July 21, 2020 edition.