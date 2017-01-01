Remote learning vote

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education voted 8-1 Friday to delay in-person instruction for the start of school in the fall. Instead, students will begin the new school year under the governor’s Plan C for the first nine weeks.

Board member Dana Caudill Jones was the lone vote in opposition of the motion. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, July 18 & 19, 2020 edition.