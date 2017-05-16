Weather Forecast | Weather Maps

Relay for Life of Forsyth

May 16, 2017

Relay for Life of Forsyth will be held at Walkertown High School on Friday, May 19. The event is a combination of the former American Cancer Society relay fundraisers in Kernersville and Winston-Salem.
