Relay for Life

When Kernersville’s Relay for Life combined with the Winston-Salem event and opted not to hold the American Cancer Society fundraiser at East Forsyth High School this year, organizers of the team at Kernersville Elementary School weren’t sure what they were going to do.

That’s when they decided to consider hosting their own Relay for Life event on the KES campus. They’re inviting the community to join faculty, staff, students and their parents on Friday, June 2 on the school’s front lawn to walk to raise money for the fight against cancer. For more, see the Tuesday, May 9, 2017 edition.