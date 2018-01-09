Reid

Wiley Preston Reid, Jr., 83, passed away January 7, 2018 at Kernersville Medical Center.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be 11:00AM Saturday, January 13, 2018 at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Dave Mercadante officiating. Entombment at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory will immediately follow the service in the chapel.

Wiley was born in Meridian, Mississippi on March 28, 1934 to the late Nannie Lee Steedley and Wiley Preston Reid, Sr. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his step-daughter, Kimberly Phillips; sisters, Ruth Griffin, Lizzie Griffin and Lorraine “Bessie” Harrison; brothers, Clyde Reid and Murray Reid,

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of forty years, Betty Mabe Reid; daughters, Kari Reid Allen and husband Mark; son Gregory Reid and wife Joanne; grandchildren, Cameron Allen and wife Janna, Christian Allen, Logan Neal and husband Zachary, Brandon Leonard, Austyn Leonard and Sophie Reid; sisters, Jean Stephens and Lucille Ward; brothers, William Reid and James Reid; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Wiley served his country honorably in the US Army. Following his time in service, he enjoyed a long career as a pipe fitter, during which he traveled extensively for work. He loved spending time at his home off the Blue Ridge Parkway in the mountains of Virginia. He was a lifelong Cleveland Indians fan.

The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00AM Saturday at the funeral home.

Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be made to the charity of one’s choice.