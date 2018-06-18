Reich

Kernersville – Paula Wood Reich, 76, passed away Sunday, June 17, 2018 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Paula was born on September 21, 1941 in Missouri to Paul and Jewel Smith Wood. She retired from RJ Reynolds Tobacco Co. and was a member of First Christian Church in Kernersville. Paula was a woman of strong faith with a passion for helping others and loved her dogs and horses. In addition to her parents, Paula was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Doug Reich; a son, Kelly Ray Reich; and a daughter, Patricia Ann Reich. Surviving are her son, Curtis Paul Reich (Joanna) of High Point; her daughter, Donna Renee Grimes (John) of Walkertown; three grandchildren, Morgan Grimes, Madelyn Grimes, and Joshua Reich; a sister, Katrina Kelly of Chicago; and a brother, Tom Wood of Wilmington. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 21, 2018 at First Christian Church in Kernersville with Dr. Pete Kunkle officiating. Entombment will follow in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 20, at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www. hayworth-miller.com.