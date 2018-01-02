Register

Michael Wayne Register, Jr., died unexpectedly December 24, 2017, in Kernersville, NC.

A Celebration of Michael’s life will be 6:00PM January 4, 2018, at First Christian Church in Kernersville, NC, with the Rev. Dr. Pete Kunkle officiating the service.

Michael was born February 21, 1983 in Killeen Texas. Growing up he was in the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Explorer Scouts, he was a black belt instructor in Taekwondo and loved everything that had to do with Star Wars. Most of all, he loved being surrounded by his family and friends. When Michael was growing up, he fell in love with the idea of becoming a United States Marine. He was 17 when his parents made his dream come true by signing the papers for him to become what he always wanted to be, a United States Marine. After training, he was stationed at Konehoe Bay, HI. 3rd radio Btn. His service to his country included three tours of duty in Iraq. During his three tours in country, he received several awards and metals; the one that his family is most proud of is his Commendation for exemplary duty and service.

After leaving the service, he pursued an education in the field he loved, computers. Unfortunately, Michael never found his niche in a career. Michael was a very loving and kind person. His two favorite sayings where “I’m grown and I’ll do what I want,” and “No worries, I’ll catch you next time.”

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving parents, Debra “Dee” Knowles Register, Michael “Mike” Register; brother Chad Griffin; extended families, Jim, James, Jack, Andy and Mark Hoskins; Jamie, Dylan and Miriam Young, numerous Knowles and Register family members and all of the former Forsyth County Deputies that mentored Michael.

Visitation will immediately follow the service, January 4, 2018, at First Christian Church.

Inurnment will take place 1:00PM January 8, 2018, at Salisbury National Cemetery. 501 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to Head Strong, www.getheadstrong.org; Warrior Canine Connection, www.warriorcanineconnection.org. Warrior Canine Connection Healing Quarters 1493 Schaeffer Road, Boyds MD, 20841; Hope for the Warriors, www.hopeforthewarriors.org. Hope for the Warriors PO Box 8697 Camp Lejeune, NC 28547. Family and friends may view and sign the guest book at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com