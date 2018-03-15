Refund settlement

The Town of Kernersville and City County Utilities Commission have agreed to settle a 2017 court decision regarding water and sewer rates that will result in a refund of approximately $9.8 million of a $12.3 million settlement to Kernersville water and sewer users. The refund will come from savings in the Town’s water and sewer fund to be paid to users of the system during the period between June 2012 and August 2016, according to Town officials.

