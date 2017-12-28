With the holidays soon to wrap up and the New Year coming closer, getting back to an exercise regimen will be on the minds of many, and local REFIT instructor Andrea Albohn will be offering a new limited time program, called REV+FLOW, along with her ongoing REFIT classes. Both classes are free.
For more, see the Tuesday, December 26, 2017 edition.
REFIT
With the holidays soon to wrap up and the New Year coming closer, getting back to an exercise regimen will be on the minds of many, and local REFIT instructor Andrea Albohn will be offering a new limited time program, called REV+FLOW, along with her ongoing REFIT classes. Both classes are free.
Previous post: Local church raises over $24,000
Next post: Superheroes to the rescue