Reducing opioid use

As part of the Town of Kernersville’s More Powerful Kernersville effort to combat the opioid epidemic and address its impacts on our community, Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill and Mayor Dawn Morgan met on Friday, August 30 to discuss current trends in the state and Forsyth County, and to view Kernersville’s pill drop box.

For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, September 7 & 8, 2019 edition.