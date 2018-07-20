Redmon

Ivey Martin Redmon, Sr., 95, went home to be with his Lord July 18, 2018.

Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at Main Street United Methodist Church in Kernersville with Rev. Dr. Michael Gehring, Rev. Dale Hilton, and Rev. Rick Carter officiating. The family will visit with friends immediately following the service at the Paul Ciener Botanical Gardens. Graveside services with full military honors will be held 5:00 PM Saturday, July 28, 2018 in the Pisgah United Methodist Church cemetery in Kernersville.

Ivey was born January 31, 1923 in Stokes County to the late Adelia Fandora Tuttle and John Wesley Redmon. He was married to the late Doris Mae Motsinger for fifty-seven years. In addition to his parents and wife, he also was preceded in death by his son Kevin Keith Redmon, and brothers Troy, Porter, Orville, Odell, John Ray, and Lester Redmon.

Ivey was a graduate of Skyland Signal Corp School in Winston-Salem and the United Electronic Engineering School in Louisville, Kentucky. He also studied at Babcock School of Management at Wake Forest University.

He would serve his country with the United States Army with the European Theatre Operation. He was a Combat Communications Sergeant with the 36th Calvary Reconn. Ivey was awarded three Bronze Stars, Battle Stars, and numerous other medals of honor.

He served as a member of numerous organizations within his community. He was past Chairman of the Kernersville Chamber of Commerce and received the Chamber’s Community Award in 1988, the prestigious Lee and Joan Hope Award, a Community Enhancement Award, graduate of Kernersville Leadership Class, treasurer of Kernersville Cares for Kids, and past president of Kernersville Historical Society. He served on the Board for Forsyth Sci Works, Forsyth ABC Board, Kernersville Downtown Preservation and Development Council, Crisis Control, Kernersville Shepherd’s Center, Kernersville Novant Hospital, Paul Ciener Botanical Gardens, and advisory board member for Kernersville Parks and Recreation Sidewalk/Bike and Green Trail. He was a past member of the Friends of the Library. He was an active member of the Kernersville Exchange Club since its inception in 1952, where he had served as President, Treasurer, and Secretary. He would serve eight years on the Kernersville Board of Alderman and was Mayor Pro-Tem for two years. He also served as a Justice of the Peace.

Ivey was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church where he was an assistant Sunday School Teacher, member of the Building and Finance Committee, and the Church Council. He was inducted into the Methodist Church Who’s Who in 1962.

Ivey was a partner in Redmon/Motsinger Grocery in Kernersville, owner of Redmon Radio & TV Sales and Service, president of Redmon/Hutchins Appliance, Furniture Sales and Service, general sales manager of Dalton-Hege Radio Supply in Winston-Salem, and owner of L.G. White Southern Electronic Representatives, Inc.

His favorite hobbies included golf, gardening, bicycle repair for local youth, woodworking, and traveling.

Survivors include his daughters Sharon Jan Redmon Stamper and Robert “Bob,” and Tina D. Redmon Higgins and Scott all of Kernersville; son Ivey M. Redmon, Jr. and Sue of Kingsport, Tennessee; sister Mae Petticord of Lilburn, Georgia; nine grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and community friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Main Street United Methodist Church, 306 South Main Street, Kernersville, NC 27284, or one’s favorite charity.

The family is grateful for the love, grace, and care provided by the staff of Kerner Ridge Assisted Living and Home Loving Senior Care.

“Make a point to help or assist someone every day, then thank God for the strength”-Ivey Redmon