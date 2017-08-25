Redistricting impact

The General Assembly published court-ordered redistricting maps for the House and Senate over the weekend. Locally, state Senator Joyce Krawiec of Kernersville is looking at a newly drawn 31st District that would encompass parts of Forsyth and Davie counties, while state Rep. Donny Lambeth and Rep. Debra Conrad are also looking at changes to their 75th and 74th districts, respectively. For more, see the Tuesday, August 22, 2017 edition.