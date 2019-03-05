The North Carolina Leadership Academy is hosting their first annual Red, White & Blue Tournament, sponsored by Shann Dalton with Farm Bureau, on Saturday, March 30 at Meadowlands Golf Club with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Registration will start at 11:30 a.m.
Red, White & Blue Golf Tournament
