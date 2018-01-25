Recycling service for residents in Forsyth County’s unincorporated areas served by Rural Garbage Service and ABC Garbage was part of an item approved by commissioners last Thursday, wrapping up discussions on the issue that began in 2016.
For more, see the Tuesday, January 23, 2018 edition.
Recycling service
