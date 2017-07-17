Weather Forecast | Weather Maps

Recycling proposal

July 17, 2017

Plans to enact universal curbside recycling to households in unincorporated areas of Forsyth County have hit a few bumps in the proverbial country road after staff learned that the county may not have the authority to charge those same residents for the service through their annual tax bills.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, July 8 & 9, 2017 edition.

